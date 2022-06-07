Gibraltar Under 21 defied Netherlands for first hour before falling to 6-0 scoreline

A strong start from Netherlands was soon quelled.

After two free kicks for Gibraltar within the first ten minutes Gibraltar surprised putting in the first real effort on goal.

Bautista forcing Wentges into a save with just eleven minutes of the match gone.

Gibraltar’s U21 had nothing to lose after having been defeated in all their earlier matches in the group and conceding 32 goals without response.

The Netherlands, who knew that they would take the lead in the table if they’re were to grab all three points didn’t hold back for long with Lopez immediately tested.

An attempt by Tavsan saved by Christian Lopez just five minutes after Gibraltar had their own chance at the other end.

Tavsan was to see a second chance hit the woodwork after Mijnand shot at goal had been blocked as GIbraltar’s defence were put under intense pressure.

Just three minutes later as they entered into the 20th minute of the match Mijnand was to see another attempt blocked for a corner.

The match had been expected to be a one-way traffic for the Netherlands who had put seven last Gibraltar at the Victoria Stadium. It was to prove so. However, a defiant Gibraltar resisted well and defied the Netherlands.

Gibraltar saw another shot ring in from Van Hecke blocked and going for a corner as they kept the Netherlands out.

Next was Redan missing the target, then Mijnand with a shot blocked before another corner and Van De Berg getting into the act missing the target.

Gibraltar looked to have survived the first half hour when Bautista was to concede a penalty for a foul on Kasius.

The inevitable was not to happen as Boadu penalty was saved by Lopez to give Gibraltar another chance. Boadu looking to rectify moments later sending the ball to the woodwork from a corner and Lopez then saving from Van Hecke.

Gibraltar responded as they could with Dylan Borge breaking to the opposite end but missing the target.

Just as quickly Gibraltar’s goal was under siege again with Boadu once again missing the target after a corner had been given away.

Gibraltar kept defying the odds with Lopez with another save from an effort by Boadu as they passed the first half hour.

As if a repeat from the first moments in the first half the Netherlands gave away a number of free kicks allowing Gibraltar a chance to try their luck. This time, with 38 minutes gone De Haro trying to find a path to goal but missing the target after a free kick taken by Llambias.

Netherlands were soon back in front of Lopez goal this time with another corner and yet another miss this time from Burger with forty minutes of the first half gone.

The Netherlands were finding it hard to find the back of the net with Boadu next missing the target just two minutes later. Then Burger having a shot blocked, and Tavsan right on the official 45 minutes.

Boadu closing the half by hitting the woodwork just as the halftime whistle was to blow.

Gibraltar’s u21 defying the Netherlands in a extraordinary first half where the hosts had a total of 19 attempts at goal plus a penalty.

Gibraltar’s U21 having had their own three attempts.

For David Ochello there was a silver lining from the squad that had travelled with him. Unlike other competitions in recent years, and even earlier international matches this season he was travelling with a squad who had more minutes under their belt than previous occasions. The five home grown player rule, along with the fact many young players had opted to play for teams which would allow them minutes in the pitch rather than warming the bench at the top of the table had given players additional competitive football at senior level. Something which could be reduced if clubs were to succeed this summer to reduce the home grown player numbers.

The Netherlands, a formidable side even in their under 21s had within their squad players from sides such as Ajax, Bayern Leverkusen, Liverpool, Oostende, ADO Den Haag, Feyenoord, Bologna, Brighton, Anderlecht and other top leagues in Europe.

It didn’t take long for the Netherlands to break the deadlock after the half time break.

Gibraltar’s U21 went a goal behind after just a minute of the second half with Kasius putting In an assist for Van Kaam to score.

It was back to business after that with a repeat of the first half as the Netherlands looked for a second goal and Gibraltar’s U21 resisted.

Lopez who had been expected to be second choice to Jaylan Hankin who is presently playing for Cordoba was proving his worth once again having made some crucial stops during the match.

Gibraltar’s u21 could add a second feather to their cap as they arrived at the hour mark with the Netherlands only showing a goal to their name. A contrast to last November when they were already 5-0 down at this stage of the match at the Victoria Stadium.

It was not a milestone they would keep for long as Van Kaam delivered another corner with Daishawn Redan scoring. Just moments later Redan was substituted by Ajax’s Brian Bobbery.

Bayern Leverkusens Mitchel Bakker and Hertha BSC’s Ekkelenkamp also coming on as the Netherlands looked for more goals.

Gibraltar making one change too with Azopardi coming on for Thorne.

The Netherlands continued to up their game and kept looking for goals. On the 68th minute Van De Berg scoring from an assist by Bakker. A minute later Boadu finding the net from an assist from Tavsan as the Netherlands went 4-0 ahead. The fourth goal however given as an own goal to Lopez.

After a defiant display, tired legs and the Netherlands superiority on the field saw Gibraltar go further behind.

On the 74th minute the substitutes proved their worth as Brobbey scored from an assist from Bakker.

Two more Ajax players took to the field as Taylor and Rensch went on for Burger and Kasius with thirteen minutes of the match still left to play. The Netherlands displaying the strength across their squad.

Borge was to be replaced by Garcia with Verjaque going on for El Hmidi.

Boadu and Ekkelenkamp had their attempts at goal as Gibraltar defended in the final ten minutes.

Keeping the score below seven was now another milestone for Gibraltar which would underline their efforts against what was a very strong opponent.

Ochello was to use the final minutes to bring on Ruiz and Clinton for Jones and Peacock.

The Gibraltar U21 were unable to keep the Netherlands from scoring their sixth goal with Tavsan finally finding the back of the net on the 89th minute, assisted by Brobbey.

The Netherlands finishing with a convincing 6-0 victory although Gibraltar had defied they in the first half enough for the big guns to be called upon.

Gibraltar U21 next play Bulgaria u21 just two days after the senior squads also face each other in the Nations League on Thursday.