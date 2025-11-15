Gibraltar Under 21s keep Scotland to just the two this time in focused effort

It was a more focused and alert Gibraltar Under-21 side that stepped onto the field to face Scotland. After the twelve-goal mauling at The Den, Gibraltar’s home match was one they were determined would not end with a similar scoreline in front of their own supporters.

Although the crowd was small, with the wet conditions doing little to attract fans, those who turned up were not to be disappointed by the first half-hour of play. Eighteen minutes of pressing Scotland and giving them little to no opportunities were finally broken by a goal from Wilson. Scotland grew in confidence as they settled and adapted to the wet, windy conditions.

Despite having the greater share of possession, the Scots were not managing to create clear chances. A rare long-range effort in the 26th minute was punched out for a corner. Although penned into their own half, Gibraltar did well to contain a side that had sliced through them in their previous clash. A very vocal David Ochello guided his players throughout the first half, maintaining a level of focus and alertness that had been lacking in Scotland.

An early substitution saw Gomez come off for Chipolina after 30 minutes. It was not until the 33rd minute that Scotland registered another shot on goal. Despite earning a handful of corners, they had not caused significant danger. Possession was largely one-way traffic, but Gibraltar’s compact, disciplined approach continually closed the doors.

Lessons had clearly been learned, and with confidence boosted by Lincoln U19’s European success — and by the senior side’s inspired performance against Montenegro — there was noticeably greater energy across the Gibraltar camp. Wind and rain once again hampered play as the downpour increased toward the final ten minutes of the half. At times the ball simply refused to roll as expected on the accumulating surface, though Europa Point’s drainage worked well, as it had the previous evening.

A slippery moment in the 40th minute allowed space for a shot that went wide. As the 45th minute arrived, Gibraltar scrambled clear a dangerous corner swung into the six-yard box. The next delivery resulted in a foul as a Gibraltar defender took the brunt of a challenge, but Gibraltar had absorbed the pressure and went into the break just a single goal behind.

Although the artificial surface was unfamiliar, the weather itself would not trouble Scotland too much, accustomed as they are to cold and wet conditions — quite unlike many Gibraltar players. Scotland started the second half on the front foot, winning a corner within seconds. Gibraltar cleared but lost possession almost immediately through naïve defending on the wings. Scotland forced a block before sending a second effort wide across goal.

Some lenient refereeing saw a late challenge on a Gibraltar attacker go unpunished with only a foul given. Donovan, the Scottish player involved, was later stretchered off, prompting a substitution. Remarkably, the match had yet to see a yellow card after 50 minutes, with Gibraltar fortunate not to receive a red for the earlier challenge.

Gibraltar briefly pushed Scotland back before the visitors regained control of possession, settling the pace on what had become an increasingly slippery surface. The rain continued to hammer down. Gibraltar responded by pressing higher, showing greater willingness to challenge, while Scotland exercised caution to avoid mistakes on the wet turf. Still, the momentum remained with Scotland, who kept Gibraltar pinned in their half as the hour mark passed.

From the sidelines, Ochello continued urging his players to attack the ball and maintain their shape — at times resembling a conductor guiding an orchestra. Gibraltar, still trailing by just one goal, had already shown a marked improvement from the reverse fixture.

Victor produced an excellent save in the 64th minute, punching away a curling effort destined for the far post. Gibraltar again dealt with the resulting corner, Scotland unable to exploit their height advantage.

Signs of Gibraltar’s developing national pathway were now visible in their transitions forward. Although defending deep due to Scotland’s superiority, they were matching their opponents through the middle and looking to break quickly — something that prevented Scotland from committing numbers forward, unlike the match in Scotland.

Thunder rolled over Gibraltar as twenty minutes remained. The first yellow card of the match went to Clinton on 68 minutes for an unnecessary pull-back near the corner flag. Scotland created little from the free-kick, their floated crosses consistently failing to trouble the defence.

Two Gibraltar substitutions followed on 70 minutes: Bautista — a late call-up — replaced Bousselham, while Mason came on for Scanlon. Officials kept a close eye on the worsening weather, ensuring lightning posed no risk to players.

Stevens received Gibraltar’s second yellow card on 73 minutes for a foul on Wilson, who provoked a confrontation afterwards but escaped with only a warning. As the rain hammered down and thunder roared, Scotland intensified their attacks, firing one effort over the bar and quickly regaining possession for more pressure. Gibraltar nonetheless continued to frustrate them.

On 76 minutes a Watson corner was cleared at the far post as visibility worsened in the driving rain. Sweeping wind, intense downpour and an oversaturated pitch made play incredibly difficult. The conditions played in Gibraltar’s favour by slowing Scotland’s tempo and allowing them to regroup. Alert defending and goalkeeping stopped a dangerous chance in the 80th minute as Scotland pushed into the goalmouth.

A lone forward up front limited Gibraltar’s ability to counter quickly, and Scotland struck back down the left flank. A long-range effort dipped toward the far post for Scotland’s second goal on 82 minutes, scored by substitute Steven — a cruel blow to Gibraltar after such hardworking defensive efforts.

Ochello immediately urged his players to lift their heads, reminding them to keep fighting to the end — a show of approval for their commitment in keeping Scotland at bay for so long.

Scotland earned their first yellow card on 85 minutes, as tiredness crept into Gibraltar’s legs and frustration grew in the visitors. Tod was booked and substituted for Carr. Wilson, the opening scorer, was also replaced as Scotland swapped their two forwards for a midfielder and another attacker to protect their lead.

Few would have wished for any added time in such conditions, yet five minutes were signalled. Gibraltar focused on protecting their goal, while Scotland showed no urgency to chase a third. Soaked and exhausted, Gibraltar had done enough to improve significantly on their previous outing — a two-goal defeat in stark contrast to the twelve conceded in Scotland.

Most importantly, a Gibraltar team that had looked lost in the reverse fixture now displayed focus and discipline, maintaining their lines until the final whistle. Their efforts were rewarded with a proud and meaningful performance under horrendous weather conditions that had put the match in doubt. Europa Point, untested in such conditions at international level, proved itself capable of hosting football even in extreme weather.

The Under 19s faced a separate challenge having gone down to ten men before halftime and already 4-0 behind against Croatia, they were to face an 8-0 defeat in their group matches.