Fri 4th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Volleyball Association will be heading to European snow volleyball competition

Gibraltar - The FIVB assisted the GVA in conducting a beach volleyball coaching and player course to instruct players and coaches on the rules of the game, formats of tournaments, and training.

By Stephen Ignacio
4th February 2022

The Gibraltar Volleyball Association will be sending a team to compete in the Men European Snow Volleyball Competition on 16th February 2022 for the first time ever. “Once again the GVA will be putting it's name in the history books by competing in such an event. The team, comprised of Martin Gomez, Christian Segovia and...

