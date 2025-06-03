Gibraltar women finish Nations League campaign goalless

It was not the finish Gibraltar’s women would have wanted.

Their final match in their Nations League debut saw them come up against Moldova. Although there had been hope that Gibraltar could produce a result—especially after their narrow defeat by a solitary goal in Moldova—there were also plenty of warnings that Gibraltar was still on a steep learning curve. Expectations, therefore, needed to be tempered.

Those warnings proved true as Gibraltar walked away with another defeat.

Despite keeping a clean sheet in the second half, the damage was done in the first. Conceding four goals and failing to find the net meant that Gibraltar ended their campaign with another heavy loss and little to celebrate.

Gibraltar started brightly, registering a shot just four minutes in. Moldova responded with a scare of their own, rattling the crossbar with a thunderous shot after a corner in the 10th minute.

Gibraltar were forced to defend deep for a spell, conceding a couple of corners and a free kick. Schilling and Ferro were tested during those moments.

Gilbert did well in the 13th minute, forcing a chase down the flank and drawing a foul. Chapman took the resulting free kick, but it went straight into the keeper’s arms.

In the 16th minute, Schilling played Gilbert through on goal. As she got to the ball, she was pulled back, and her resulting shot went tamely into the keeper’s hands.

After 21 minutes, during what was a rare Moldova attack, Gibraltar’s defence hesitated, allowing a shot on goal that beat Robba. Wiseman had called out to close the shot down, but the warning went unheeded.

Gibraltar responded immediately, upping the tempo. Pizzarello had the final effort of the move, but her shot went wide.

Both teams stayed compact, but Moldova grew in confidence with their lead.

On 30 minutes, Victor forced a corner, the ball rolling across the face of goal. Then Chapman, with a clever feint, found space and won another corner.

But Moldova broke from the corner, running the full length of the pitch. With only one central defender back, there was no challenge, and the shot beat Robba for the second time.

In the 36th minute, Victor broke through but was dispossessed by an impressive last-ditch tackle.

Just three minutes later, Moldova capitalised again as Gibraltar’s centre-backs allowed too much space. The forward struck, scoring Moldova’s third.

Robba made a fine save on 44 minutes to deny a fourth, but she could do nothing moments later as a long-range effort found the net before halftime.

In the second half, Hanglin—who came on as a substitute—had an early attempt. Gilbert soon followed with a chance as Gibraltar chased their first-ever international goal.

Barnett and Viagas also came on to inject energy into the side.

In the 61st minute, Victor was brought down after being put through by Robba, but no penalty was awarded.

On 70 minutes, Gilbert broke down the right and delivered a low cross into the box, but the Moldovan keeper gathered it just ahead of Victor.

Gibraltar kept up the pressure, probing at Moldova’s defence.

Robba was injured in a 50-50 challenge in the 75th minute, and Todoran came on to replace her moments later.

On 81 minutes, Hanglin chased a loose ball and won a corner. A foul on Victor was dismissed, and a shot was parried away.

Grech was given her chance with five minutes remaining. Her first save came soon after, parrying a high shot before gathering the rebound confidently.

But disaster struck in the 89th minute. Grech was sent off after coming off her line and bringing down a Moldovan player who was through on goal.

Victor took her place in goal for the free kick, but it went untested.

Three minutes of injury time were added, and just before the final whistle, Victor made a final save to close out the match.

Gibraltar finished their Nations League campaign without scoring a goal across six matches.

Importantly, the future of head coach Scott Wiseman remains uncertain. He has recently taken over the men’s national side and continues to be involved in youth football.

With the first stage of Gibraltar women’s international journey now complete, it is a time for reflection, learning, and restructuring based on the lessons gained.

There were, however, positive signs. Despite heavy defeats, the determination and fighting spirit shown on the pitch offered genuine reasons for optimism about the future.