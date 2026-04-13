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Mon 13th Apr, 2026

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Sports

Gibraltar Women's A team beat Spain 24-1 in Nations Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
13th April 2026

Gibraltar's first win in the senior category of the Blackball Nations Cup 2026 came early with the A team recording a 17-4 victory against Mauritius in the early morning sessions.
The Ladies were also to record a spectacular victory beating Spain 24-1 in the Ladies A team sessions this Monday morning.
The Ladies B team were to fall to Ireland B 16-9, whilst the two B sides in the men's category faced each other with B1 beating B 20-5.
The Nations Cup first stage of competition came to a close on Sunday with the Juniors, LD and PD's finals alongside the doubles and singles in the same categories.
This week sees all the main senior and masters categories taking place at the Europa Sports Complex.

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