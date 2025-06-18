Gibraltar women’s cricket finish European experience with 5 wins from 6 in T10 series

Gibraltar Women’s cricket were to have a mixed bag of results, albiet a very positive one, last week as they travelled to Prague for the Central Europe Cup and later a T10 Series.

Gibraltar was to kick off their defence of the title which they had picked up the previous year with a 51 run victory over the Czech Republic. A final score of 161/10 against 110/9 giving Gibraltar the victory.

They were to be met with strong opposition that same afternoon as they faced Austria in the first of two matches.

Defeated by 55 runs, with Austria picking up a 147/5 against Gibraltar’s 117/6.

There was all to play for the following morning as Gibraltar faced Austria for a second time knowing that defeat would mean they could not reclaim the title. It was not to be with Austria coming away with a 134/7 against 117/6 victory. A 17 run victory which set them up for the Central Europe Cup title

Austria were to go on to beat Czech Republic by ten wickets with 83 balls remaining, showing their strengths. Later also winning by 8 wickets with 86 balls remaining in the final match.

Gibraltar was to also come away with victory on Friday morning with a 161/3 against the Czechs 84 winning by 77 runs.

Amy Benatar with 170 runs followed by Nikki Caruana were to top the top run scorers tables. Elizabeth Ferrary also finishing third in the Top Wicket Takers table behind Austrias pair.

The international cricket scene was not over for Gibraltar’s women’s cricket with the team also playing in a T10 series where they were to play against the Czech republic an Croatia.

This was to be Gibraltar’s biggest success with a five wins from 6 matches played in Prague.

With an opportunity to rotate the squad and giving captaincy debuts to Lauren Payas and Helen Mumford.

Lauren Shephard, Helen Mumford and Sally Barton also scoring their first runs of the weekend and Rosie Reilly getting her chances behind the stumps in the first game as wicket keeper.

Amy Valverde produce 71 off 33 balls, the highest score of the series in the first match whilst Ariana Gianani produced the best bowling figures of the tournament with 3/16.

Yanira Sebastian was also to add her name to the tournament records taking five wickets, the highest in the series. Elizabeth Ferrary adding another feather to her cap finishing top run-scorer with 145 runs across the six games.

ECI-W Czechia

Fixtures

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Match 1

Czechia Women

101/3 (10 ov)

Gibraltar Women

137/2 (10 ov)

GIB-W won by 36 runs

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Match 2

Czechia Women

75/2 (8.0 ov)

Croatia Women

74/7 (10 ov)

CZE-W won by 8 wickets

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Match 3

Gibraltar Women

121/2 (10 ov)

Croatia Women

107/3 (10 ov)

GIB-W won by 14 runs

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Match 4

Czechia Women

78/3 (8.2 ov)

Gibraltar Women

80/2 (7.3 ov)

GIB-W won by 8 wickets (DLS method)

Saturday, June 14, 2025 Match 5

Czechia Women

88/5 (10 ov)

Croatia Women

85/4 (10 ov)

CZE-W won by 3 runs

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Match 6

Gibraltar Women

68/2 (5.4 ov)

Croatia Women

62/2 (10 ov)

GIB-W won by 8 wickets

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Match 7

Czechia Women

82/6 (10 ov)

Gibraltar Women

96/3 (10 ov)

GIB-W won by 14 runs

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Match 8

Croatia Women

56/0 (3.4 ov)

Czechia Women

55/8 (10 ov)

CRO-W won by 10 wickets

Sunday, June 15, 2025 Match 9

Croatia Women

70/0 (7.1 ov)

Gibraltar Women

69/7 (10 ov)

CRO-W won by 10 wickets