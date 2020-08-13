Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar women’s footballing duo head to Spanish league

By Stephen Ignacio
13th August 2020

Gibraltarian footballers Kye Revagliatte and Keisha Doody will be departing Lions Gibraltar Women to play for Segunda B (Andalusia) side ADC Esteponense. The international women’s duo, who have captained both club and women’s national teams will be competing in a 16 team league with ADC Esteponense having its own venue. Kye has been hailed as...

