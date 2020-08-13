Gibraltar women’s footballing duo head to Spanish league
Gibraltarian footballers Kye Revagliatte and Keisha Doody will be departing Lions Gibraltar Women to play for Segunda B (Andalusia) side ADC Esteponense. The international women’s duo, who have captained both club and women’s national teams will be competing in a 16 team league with ADC Esteponense having its own venue. Kye has been hailed as...
