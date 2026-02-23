Gibraltar won't face Scotland in ICC T20s Sub Regional

Gibraltar will no longer face Scotland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub regionals after a decision by the cricket governing body.

In an announcement late last week the ICC stated that "as a result of Scotland's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, we can confirm that they will no longer be participating in Sub Regional Europe B Qualifier in Denmark in July."

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe B Qualifiers will take place between July 8th and 15th in Denmark.

Gibraltar is grouped with Belgium, Estonia, Hungary, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Türkiye and hosts Denmark.

