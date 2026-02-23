Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltar won't face Scotland in ICC T20s Sub Regional

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd February 2026

Gibraltar will no longer face Scotland in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub regionals after a decision by the cricket governing body.
In an announcement late last week the ICC stated that "as a result of Scotland's participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, we can confirm that they will no longer be participating in Sub Regional Europe B Qualifier in Denmark in July."
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe B Qualifiers will take place between July 8th and 15th in Denmark.
Gibraltar is grouped with Belgium, Estonia, Hungary, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Türkiye and hosts Denmark.

