Gibraltarâ€™s participation in Glasgow 2026 beyond just competing

Gibraltarâ€™s participation in the Commonwealth Games extended beyond competition, with Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association President Harry Murphy presenting the silver medal to Filip Nowacki from Jersey. The latter finishing second in the menâ€™s 100m breaststroke final behind Australiaâ€™s Sam Williamson. Gibraltar and Jersey are both members of the Island Games.

Gibraltarâ€™s involvement in the Games continues on Sunday with the teamâ€™s first participation in the boxing competition.

Ewan Gracia will compete at 21:15 in the Menâ€™s 65kg Round of 16, where he will face Malawiâ€™s Elias Bonzo.

The 22-year-old Gibraltar boxer received a bye into the Round of 16, setting up the contest against the 24-year-old Bonzo.

The Malawian progressed to the Round of 16 after the referee stopped his preliminary bout against Antigua and Barbudaâ€™s 32-year-old Alton Ryan in the second round on Friday.

Sunday will also see Gibraltarâ€™s swimming team return to the pool, with two 14-year-old swimmers competing in the morning session.

Katie Maddocks and Katie Green will both compete in the womenâ€™s 100m freestyle heats.

Upcoming Sessions

Swimming and Para Swimming

Venue: Tollcross International Swimming Centre

11:30 (Your Time)

Womenâ€™s 100m Freestyle â€“ Heats

Heat 1

1. Joanna Chen (Papua New Guinea)

2. Katie Maddocks (Gibraltar)

3. Roxanne Kirarock (Papua New Guinea)

4. Unilez Takyi (Ghana)

5. Sonia Aktar (Bangladesh)

6. Hayley Wong (Brunei Darussalam)

Heat 2

1. Katie Green (Gibraltar)

2. Kennice Greene (St Vincent & the Grenadines)

3. Olamiday Sam (Sierra Leone)

4. Aaliyah Palestrini (Seychelles)

5. Dorianne Bristol (Seychelles)

6. Kayleigh Vanterpool (Anguilla)

7. Elan Daley (Bermuda)

8. Axela Marita Echessah (Rwanda)