Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 26th Jul, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Gibraltarâ€™s participation in Glasgow 2026 beyond just competing

By Stephen Ignacio
25th July 2026

Gibraltarâ€™s participation in the Commonwealth Games extended beyond competition, with Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association President Harry Murphy presenting the silver medal to Filip Nowacki from Jersey. The latter finishing second in the menâ€™s 100m breaststroke final behind Australiaâ€™s Sam Williamson. Gibraltar and Jersey are both members of the Island Games.
Gibraltarâ€™s involvement in the Games continues on Sunday with the teamâ€™s first participation in the boxing competition.
Ewan Gracia will compete at 21:15 in the Menâ€™s 65kg Round of 16, where he will face Malawiâ€™s Elias Bonzo.
The 22-year-old Gibraltar boxer received a bye into the Round of 16, setting up the contest against the 24-year-old Bonzo.
The Malawian progressed to the Round of 16 after the referee stopped his preliminary bout against Antigua and Barbudaâ€™s 32-year-old Alton Ryan in the second round on Friday.
Sunday will also see Gibraltarâ€™s swimming team return to the pool, with two 14-year-old swimmers competing in the morning session.
Katie Maddocks and Katie Green will both compete in the womenâ€™s 100m freestyle heats.

Upcoming Sessions

Swimming and Para Swimming
Venue: Tollcross International Swimming Centre

11:30 (Your Time)
Womenâ€™s 100m Freestyle â€“ Heats

Heat 1

1. Joanna Chen (Papua New Guinea)
2. Katie Maddocks (Gibraltar)
3. Roxanne Kirarock (Papua New Guinea)
4. Unilez Takyi (Ghana)
5. Sonia Aktar (Bangladesh)
6. Hayley Wong (Brunei Darussalam)

Heat 2

1. Katie Green (Gibraltar)
2. Kennice Greene (St Vincent & the Grenadines)
3. Olamiday Sam (Sierra Leone)
4. Aaliyah Palestrini (Seychelles)
5. Dorianne Bristol (Seychelles)
6. Kayleigh Vanterpool (Anguilla)
7. Elan Daley (Bermuda)
8. Axela Marita Echessah (Rwanda)

Most Read

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

New entrance planned for St Bernardâ€™s Hospital

Thu 23rd Jul, 2026

UK/Spain News

'All morning for a single trip'Â 

Thu 23rd Jul, 2026

Local News

Plans filed for public service hub at Sir Joshua Hassan House

Fri 24th Jul, 2026

Local News

Spain completes Gibraltarâ€™s â€˜long overdueâ€™ removal from tax haven blacklist

Sat 27th Jun, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th July 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar U18s fall to Moldova in final quarter after short comeback

25th July 2026

Sports
Gibraltar U18 women fall to Albania in tight contest in FIBA Classification round

25th July 2026

Sports
400m Freestyle proves tough one for Gibraltar swimmers

25th July 2026

Sports
Kent misses out on semi-finals finishing as a reserve in the 100m breaststroke at Glasgow 2026 heats

25th July 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026