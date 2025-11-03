Gibraltarian conductor receives acclaim at Berlin State Opera

Gibraltarian conductor Karel Mark Chichon has received public and critical acclaim for his recent performances of Verdi’s La Traviata at the Berlin State Opera.

Mr Chichon conducted eight performances of the opera throughout October at the Staatsoper Unter den Linden, one of the world’s leading opera houses.

Critics praised his interpretation of the score and his work with the Staatskapelle Berlin orchestra. Johannes Karl Fischer of Klassik begeistert wrote: “At the podium of the Staatskapelle Berlin, Karel Mark Chichon elicited a brilliantly polished and harmonious Verdian sound from the orchestra. With zeal and commitment, he inspired the musicians to bring out all the richness of the score.”

Mr Fischer added: “The clarinet solo in Act 2, in particular, radiated with poignant emotion from the orchestra pit. Thanks to this masterful musical performance, the Berlin State Opera celebrated this year a successful revival of the enduring opera classic La Traviata.”

Eloi di Tera of Lohengrin Magazine described the performance as “a cinematic Traviata,” while Peter Sommeregger, also writing for Klassik begeistert, said: “Karel Mark Chichon conducted the Staatskapelle with great skill and sensitivity and was also an understanding and attentive accompanist of the singers.”

Mr Chichon shared the stage with internationally recognised soloists including Marina Rebeka, Lisette Oropesa, Jeanine de Bique, Pene Pati and Stefan Pop.

In the 2025/26 season, Mr Chichon will return to the Metropolitan Opera in New York to conduct Puccini’s La Bohème, and to the Bavarian State Opera in Munich to conduct Bizet’s Carmen.

Alongside his international engagements, Mr Chichon continues in his role as Artistic Director of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society, which promotes classical music in Gibraltar and hosts performances by internationally renowned artists.