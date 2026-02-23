Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Gibraltarian powerlifter Zoe Torres qualifies for UK National Championship with second-place finish in Nottingham

By Stephen Ignacio
23rd February 2026

Powerlifting is a weightlifting sport in which athletes aim to achieve the highest possible total by combining three fundamental lifts: the squat, bench press and deadlift. Lifters are classified by gender, age and weight, and compete under the regulations of various federations worldwide, each of which strictly governs the sport.

Competitions are organised at regional, national and international levels, with athletes performing their lifts in front of three judges. Each judge signals a white light for a successful lift or a red light for a failed attempt. The lifter with the highest total from successfully completed lifts in their class takes the win. Many competitions also act as qualifiers for higher levels of competition.

One of the major federations is the World Raw Powerlifting Federation (WRPF), which has branches in numerous countries including the UK, USA, Spain and France. Lifters take membership in their country — in Zoe Torres’ case, the UK — which allows them to compete domestically or at international WRPF events, provided they meet the qualifying totals for those competitions.

Torres recently competed at the WRPF Iron Maidens II competition, which took place in Nottingham on Sunday, February 15. Organised by the WRPF and exclusively for female lifters across junior, open and masters categories, the event attracted both novice competitors and elite British record holders.

“I competed in the under 82.5kg class, masters 1 (masters 1 is the age group 40–49),” said Torres. “This competition also was a qualifier for the WRPF UK National Championships which will take place in November also in the UK. Lifters that meet the qualifying totals for their weight class/category will be invited to compete at the National Championships. Lifters that win at National level can then qualify to compete at International level.”

Torres began powerlifting a year and a half ago and trains Monday to Friday for around two hours daily. She describes powerlifting as a highly technical sport, with training involving progressive overload on the three main lifts alongside accessory work to support and increase strength.

“With the help of my coach, my personal bests are now Squat 123kg; Bench Press 72.5kg and Deadlift 155kg totalling 350.5kg,” she said. “In the run-up to the competition I suffered a nerve injury (unrelated to the sport!) which forced me to compete with only half strength/mobility in one arm which made meeting my personal bests impossible.”

Despite the setback, Torres achieved a 307.5kg total, securing second place in her weight class and qualifying for the WRPF UK National Championships.

“I am now back to training for my next competition in UK which will take place in June which will serve as more experience on the platform before heading to the Nationals in November,” she added.

