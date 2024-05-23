GibraltarPass receives Travel and Tourism Award for ‘Best Multi-Attraction Experiences Provider’

The GibraltarPass team has announced that it recently won an award from LuxLife magazine, the honorary title of ‘Best Multi-Attraction Experiences Provider 2024 - Iberian Peninsula’ in its Travel and Tourism Awards 2024.

LuxLife magazine's Travel and Tourism Awards “recognise excellence in the global travel and tourism industry, celebrating businesses and organisations that demonstrate innovation, creativity, and commitment to enhancing the travel experience”, a spokesperson for GibraltarPass said.

“The magazine reaches over 94,000 lifestyle professionals worldwide and enjoys over 2.6M views online per annum.”

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award from LuxLife magazine," said Eran Shay, co-founder at GibraltarPass.

"This recognition is a testament to our team's relentless dedication to providing exceptional experiences for visitors to Gibraltar. We are proud to play a significant role in modernising Gibraltar's tourism offerings and showcasing the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of our Rock.”

“With over 100 participating attraction providers, local shops, restaurants and other businesses, the GibraltarPass benefits the local community and positions Gibraltar of tourism innovation".

The GibraltarPass is a digital city pass, offering visitors the opportunity to explore Gibraltar's top attractions with its all-inclusive pass.