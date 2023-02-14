Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

GibSams launches well-being leader training

By Chronicle Staff
15th February 2023

GibSams is launching well-being leader training after research by the World Health Organisation has found that a negative working environment can lead to mental health concerns.

Creating a positive environment for good mental health is at the heart of the GibSams’s mission and, with many people spending much of their lives at work, the charity has launched a one-day Wellbeing Leader training programme as part of the well established Wellbeing at Work campaign.

“It is extremely valuable for organisations to have some of their people involved in keeping the subject of wellbeing firmly on the table and to act as a point of confidential contact from which people can be signposted to receive the relevant support,” the charity said in a statement.

“This creates more of a co-created environment for wellbeing that is easily accessible.”

The day-long course is aimed at employees who have a keen interest in workplace well-being schemes.

“It requires self-awareness, high integrity and confidentiality, being approachable and easy to talk to, and sensitivity and compassion, not judging and not fixing,” GibSams said.

Those who complete the course can act as ‘well-being champions’ within their workplace and provide a point of contact for mental health and wellness support.

The course takes place on February 28, priced at £100 per delegate.
For further information, contact GibSams via email: info@gibsams.gi

Most Read

Local News

Body of GHA doctor found in collapsed building in Turkey

Sun 12th Feb, 2023

Local News

Coca-Cola axes Lilt after nearly 50 years, with Gibraltar one of four places supplied

Tue 14th Feb, 2023

Local News

Bad weather and staff shortages signal weekend of disruption at Gibraltar airport

Fri 10th Feb, 2023

Local News

World’s largest ocean-going wooden sailing ship set for Gib visit

Mon 13th Feb, 2023

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Adrian Pitts shows new collection of artworks featuring 'glitches'

15th February 2023

Features
Taxi performs live at the Aurora

14th February 2023

Features
Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2023 to be held next month

14th February 2023

Features
GCS announces programme for 66th Gibraltar International Drama Festival

14th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023