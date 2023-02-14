GibSams launches well-being leader training

GibSams is launching well-being leader training after research by the World Health Organisation has found that a negative working environment can lead to mental health concerns.

Creating a positive environment for good mental health is at the heart of the GibSams’s mission and, with many people spending much of their lives at work, the charity has launched a one-day Wellbeing Leader training programme as part of the well established Wellbeing at Work campaign.

“It is extremely valuable for organisations to have some of their people involved in keeping the subject of wellbeing firmly on the table and to act as a point of confidential contact from which people can be signposted to receive the relevant support,” the charity said in a statement.

“This creates more of a co-created environment for wellbeing that is easily accessible.”

The day-long course is aimed at employees who have a keen interest in workplace well-being schemes.

“It requires self-awareness, high integrity and confidentiality, being approachable and easy to talk to, and sensitivity and compassion, not judging and not fixing,” GibSams said.

Those who complete the course can act as ‘well-being champions’ within their workplace and provide a point of contact for mental health and wellness support.

The course takes place on February 28, priced at £100 per delegate.

For further information, contact GibSams via email: info@gibsams.gi