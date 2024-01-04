Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

GibTalks opens ticket sales next week

Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th January 2024

Tickets for this year's GibTalks, based on the successful TED (Technology, Entertainment, Design) series of talks, will be on sale next week.

The event has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), working alongside teacher and playwright Julian Felice.

The eighth edition of GibTalks will be held on Saturday, February 3 at the John Mackintosh Hall.

GibTalks will see a range of local speakers representing a cross-section of the community delivering short talks on a broad spectrum of subjects.

Tickets will be on sale as from Wednesday, January 10 via www.buytickets.gi

