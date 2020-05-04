Girlguiding Gibraltar, delivering a virtual world of activities

Girlguiding Gibraltar has over the past few weeks, like most of us, moved into a virtual world where they have been able to deliver a varied programme of activities to its young members.

Commissioner Marie Bocarisa told the Chronicle that despite the social lockdown and the end of face to face meetings, the suspension of annual camps and Pack Holidays planned for this time of year, Girlguiding Gibraltar continues to be very active.

“We have a great team of leaders who are all committed to the programme and the girls in their unit. Everyone has been really supportive and have continued their activities as best they can either with fully virtual weekly meetings or setting-out badge work or regular activities for their members,” she explained.

Acknowledging leaders had adapted quickly to focus their meeting on the social platforms using WhatsApp and Facebook to keep in contact with their units.

“Due to the flexible nature of the programme, leaders have been able to adapt their programmes so that the girls can follow them at home. Some leaders have set badge work challenges for girls to get on with, whilst others are holding weekly Facebook live meetings with fun activities like the Easter Bingo, a teddy bear picnic, scavenger hunts and even an Easter Bonnet Competition.”

Mrs Bocarisa added that in these exceptional circumstances, Girlguiding UK, had also issued additional guidance for leaders ensuring the continued safety of members. This has included obtaining consent forms for Rainbows, Brownies and Guides in order to attend virtual meetings to ensure their young members are safeguarded in an online environment.

She was also keen to point out that support for the Girlguiding programme had come not just from their leaders and their members but parents and carers at home too who had been helping the girls with their activities and badge work.

“I am very proud of our leaders and the efforts they are making to keep the Guiding programme alive for our girls. I can see that girls are having lots of fun trying out new things and achieving new skills for life through the badges they are trying out. I want to thank them and all our parents and guardians who support them to be the best they can be and to keep their Guiding Promise,” she emphasised.

Meanwhile Girlguiding UK launched an #AdventuresAtHome programme setting out new activities and encouraging indoor adventures.

The aim is to instil on their young members that “being an adventurer is a state of mind – it is being brave is that none of this has to stop just because we are all indoors and after all: “Girlguides love to explore, we love to discover, we love to find out: we are everyday adventurers.”

New challenges are uploaded daily on this website and are tailored for each section of Guiding. Additionally, members all over the world are placing a lit candle in their window every Sunday evening, from 7:10pm - 8:20pm whilst Girlguiding activities are suspended to keep the ‘Guiding Light’ alive. The time is important as 1910 to 2020 – recognises 110 years of their existence.

Mrs Bocarisa is calling on all Girlguides on the Rock to remember your guiding promise and keep it as their moral compass and to “keep calm and keep Guiding”.

“As guides we promise to do our best and to help our community and there is no better time to put that into action than now, be it at home or by our older members getting involved in the community volunteer drives,” she said.