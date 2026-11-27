Gibraltar freelance sports photographer Brandon Avellano is not one to shy away from a challenge when it comes to raising money for charity.

Already known for his 2020 challenge of completing “one million steps in just 19 days to raise money for Breast Cancer Support Gibraltar”, Mr Avellano was this weekend to complete another target as he participated in a Hyrox event in Poland, raising over £1,600 for charity.

This was another step up from his achievement six years ago, when he raised £1,000.

Earlier this year, Brandon made what was a big decision when he set himself the target of competing in a Hyrox event in Poland this November.

HYROX is a standardised indoor fitness race combining eight 1km runs with eight functional workout stations. Created in Hamburg in 2017 by Christian Toetzke and Moritz Fürste, it is designed so that every event worldwide follows the same format, allowing athletes to compare their times globally.

Known as the “World Series of Fitness Racing”, it blends endurance and functional strength. With the format remaining unchanged between competitions, there is no hiding place for participants. An endurance challenge which even the fittest might think twice about, this was more than just a charity fundraiser for Brandon, whose fitness had become a major focus in his life. It was a personal challenge, with Poland as his ultimate target.

“From the moment I decided to compete in a hyrox, I knew that it was going to be a lot of hard work and massive changes would need to be made in my day-to-day life, but I knew the objective was achievable.”

Months of training and daily discipline to get himself into shape culminated in his arrival at the Hyrox Poznan event this Sunday, where he was ready to compete.

Finishing 334th in his age group (30–34) and 1,550th overall, with a time of 02:02:12, it was never about breaking records, rankings or anything else other than completing the event and raising awareness for cancer at the same time.

His initial target had been to raise as close to £1,000 as possible. By Monday evening, he had already passed the £1,600 mark and still hoped to raise a little more.

“To see the final figure has truly left me without words. I’ve been extremely lucky that the people of Gibraltar as a whole are extremely generous and for that I’m forever grateful because without their generosity this would have never been possible.”

Speaking to this newspaper after completing the event, he explained his journey, from deciding to take on the challenge to finally completing it.

“In regards to training, I started back in January with the goal to be as physically fit as possible by the time of undergoing the hyrox in November. My days started at around 4:30am Monday to Sunday, so as you can imagine eventually this did take a toll. There were moments of struggle but I never thought of quitting, there may have been days and sessions which were easier or harder than others but quitting never crossed my mind and wasn’t a thought I even wanted to entertain. There were many moments where sacrifices had to be made, I recall various family functions or outings where I had to restrict my calories as to ensure I always stuck to the plan.”

“I’ve been very fortunate to have a good support network throughout this entire journey, not only thanks to my partner but work colleagues which always pushed me every single week to be better than I was. I often found myself surrounding myself with others which were better than me in the realms of fitness just to learn from them and use their level of achievements as motivation to seek my own.”

“My coach Gary has been devising plans since the beginning of April to ensure I was not only strong enough to move the weights but also fit enough to run the entire 8km which was required of me. Gary has played a fundamental role in this entire journey and I don’t know if this would have been possible without him in my corner.”

Known as a quiet, soft-spoken person, Brandon was also open about the doubts which had crept in at times over whether he was capable of completing this latest challenge.

“Considering that I’m someone who self-doubts in pretty much everything I do, there were a few moments that I found myself thinking ‘what have you got yourself into’. However, pushing through that, I knew that if I gave it an honest attempt there was little to no challenge I couldn’t take on. The week leading up to the race the nerves kicked in and I began to doubt myself a little.”

After months of training and overcoming his own doubts, he arrived in Poland this weekend, where the reality of having made it to the starting line finally struck.

“Upon arriving in Poland the mindset was just lets bring this patch home, no ifs or buts just lets bring this home, we haven’t spent 11 months preparing for this just to give up. I couldn’t allow myself to give space for doubt as ultimately I wouldn’t just be letting myself down but those who have supported me along this entire journey, my partner whom when I mentioned this journey to her, spent every waking moment keeping me on track, researching everything possible to do with Poznan, someone who without a shadow of a doubt followed me in this journey regardless of her interest in sport or not.”

“The experience was one I’ll cherish forever, it was a mix of excitement from being amongst those individuals who dedicate their entire life to the sport. I was also trying to keep a level head knowing exactly what I was just about to face. Prior to my arrival I had heard of people who had to be taken out of the competition after being injured on the track so I knew I had to be smart about my choices, compared to just coming out bull headed trying to be as fast as possible.”

Having achieved his goal and surpassed his fundraising target, this was, however, not necessarily the end of his journey.

The training, discipline and positive effects on his health had provided him with a new focus which he wished to continue to maintain.

“I have a few more competitions coming up in the new year but I think now is just the time to focus on my health and wellbeing and family time for the holidays.”

He was, however, not finished with the idea of taking on new challenges, although without the pressure of having to meet a specific target.

Those wishing to donate can still do so through his JustGiving page, which had raised £1,600 by Monday evening.

https://www.justgiving.com/page/brandon-avellano-1