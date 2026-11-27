Ahead of their next match this weekend, Lynx FC, sitting at the foot of the table, have announced changes to their technical team as they look to breathe new life into their season.

Following a surprising slump in fortunes, which has seen them gain just a solitary point this season, owner Albert Parody will once again be taking over the reins of the team.

In an announcement via their social media channels, the club stated:

"Lynx FC would like to announce that we have unfortunately decided to part ways with our Technical Team.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our sincere thanks to the entire team for their time, dedication, commitment and hard work during their time at the club.

"Albert will take over the team in the interim and Salvador Requena stays on as goalkeeping coach."

Not for the first time since the club was launched, former player Albert Parody will be hoping to guide his team away from the foot of the table.

A recognised coach who has previously taken his team into the top three of the league, narrowly missing out on European football, his return to the bench could provide the spark needed to reignite the club's season after nine defeats in ten matches.

Lynx face College 1975 this weekend, with their opponents sitting just three points above them in what could prove to be a crucial encounter in the battle to move away from the foot of the table.