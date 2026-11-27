The Gibraltar FA will continue its referee exchange programme with the San Marinese Football Federation this weekend, with officials from both associations taking charge of domestic fixtures in their respective countries.

The partnership, which has been running for more than a decade, provides match officials with the opportunity to gain experience in different footballing environments and exchange knowledge with their international counterparts.

Gibraltar officials travel to San Marino

José Antonio Delgado, Juan Manuel Jiménez Sánchez, Abraham Corbacho and Cristóbal Ruiz Correro will travel to San Marino, where they will officiate two domestic league fixtures.

Saturday, November 28 – 15:00

Folgore vs Fiorentino

Dogana Stadium

Sunday, November 29 – 15:00

La Fiorita vs Tre Penne

Acquaviva Stadium

For Juan Manuel, Abraham and Cristóbal, the trip will mark their first experience officiating in the San Marinese domestic league.

San Marinese officials in Gibraltar

The exchange will also see San Marinese match officials travel to Gibraltar, where they will take charge of fixtures in both the Gibraltar Football League and Premier Futsal League.

Gibraltar Football League – Matchday 12

Saturday, November 28 – 16:30

Glacis United FC vs Mons Calpe SC

Europa Point Stadium

Sunday, November 29 – 16:30

Europa Point FC vs Lincoln Red Imps FC

Europa Point Stadium

Premier Futsal League – Matchday 9

Saturday, November 28 – 20:00

Argus High Flyers vs Europa FC

Tercentenary Hall

Sunday, November 29 – 16:00

Bavaria FC vs Inter Gibraltar FC

Tercentenary Hall

The exchange forms part of the ongoing collaboration between the two associations, giving officials from both countries the opportunity to broaden their experience through appointments outside their respective domestic competitions.