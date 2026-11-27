Gibraltar FA continues referee exchange programme with San Marino
The Gibraltar FA will continue its referee exchange programme with the San Marinese Football Federation this weekend, with officials from both associations taking charge of domestic fixtures in their respective countries.
The partnership, which has been running for more than a decade, provides match officials with the opportunity to gain experience in different footballing environments and exchange knowledge with their international counterparts.
Gibraltar officials travel to San Marino
José Antonio Delgado, Juan Manuel Jiménez Sánchez, Abraham Corbacho and Cristóbal Ruiz Correro will travel to San Marino, where they will officiate two domestic league fixtures.
Saturday, November 28 – 15:00
Folgore vs Fiorentino
Dogana Stadium
Sunday, November 29 – 15:00
La Fiorita vs Tre Penne
Acquaviva Stadium
For Juan Manuel, Abraham and Cristóbal, the trip will mark their first experience officiating in the San Marinese domestic league.
San Marinese officials in Gibraltar
The exchange will also see San Marinese match officials travel to Gibraltar, where they will take charge of fixtures in both the Gibraltar Football League and Premier Futsal League.
Gibraltar Football League – Matchday 12
Saturday, November 28 – 16:30
Glacis United FC vs Mons Calpe SC
Europa Point Stadium
Sunday, November 29 – 16:30
Europa Point FC vs Lincoln Red Imps FC
Europa Point Stadium
Premier Futsal League – Matchday 9
Saturday, November 28 – 20:00
Argus High Flyers vs Europa FC
Tercentenary Hall
Sunday, November 29 – 16:00
Bavaria FC vs Inter Gibraltar FC
Tercentenary Hall
The exchange forms part of the ongoing collaboration between the two associations, giving officials from both countries the opportunity to broaden their experience through appointments outside their respective domestic competitions.