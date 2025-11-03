Global privacy sweep to assess children’s online data protection

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, as the Information Commissioner, will participate in this year’s Global Privacy Enforcement Network Sweep, taking place from November 3 to 7.

This year’s sweep highlights the increasing role of digital platforms in children’s lives and the potential risks posed by services that do not prioritise their best interests, including online tracking, profiling, and exposure to harmful content.

Authorities will examine whether websites and mobile applications used by or targeting children are transparent about their privacy practices, include age assurance mechanisms, and implement protective controls to limit the collection of children’s personal information.

The annual initiative involves more than 30 data protection and privacy authorities worldwide and will focus on the protection of children’s privacy online. It is being coordinated by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada, the United Kingdom Information Commissioner’s Office, and the Office of the Data Protection Authority of Guernsey.

The Global Privacy Enforcement Network was established to promote cooperation in cross-border enforcement of privacy laws. It has conducted themed privacy sweeps since 2013, aiming to raise awareness, encourage compliance, identify areas for improvement, and strengthen global cooperation among privacy authorities.

This year’s sweep marks the tenth anniversary of a similar children’s privacy initiative conducted in 2015. A report on the findings will be published in the coming months.