GONHS marks EuroBirdWatch 2024

The Gibraltar Ornithological and Natural History Society (GONHS) recently celebrated EuroBirdWatch 2024, when ornithologists across the continent engage in one day of highlighting the importance and the spectacle of bird migration, and Europe’s largest birdwatching event.

For its part, the GONHS invited the public to three activities.

There was a bird ringing demonstration at the Jews’ Gate Field Centre between 8am and 11am; a bird of prey display at the Department of the Environment’s interpretation centre at Tovey Cottage between 9am to 1pm with the public offered the opportunity to get up close to raptors; and a seabird watch from Harding’s Battery at Europa Point between 3pm to 6pm where visitors could learn about the migration patterns and habits of seabirds.