Sun 8th Feb, 2026

Gordon takes fifth road race of league

By Stephen Ignacio
8th February 2026

With the wind and rain having paused on Sunday morning, runners woke to a chilly start for the fifth race of the Road Runners League.

It was a slow build-up at Campion Park, with many runners arriving just minutes before the race briefing — a clear sign of how recent conditions had already impacted the event even before the start.

However, with the sun shining through cloudy but blue skies, conditions proved optimal for racing.

The fifth race of the Road Runners calendar also saw a special tribute paid to two former local Road Runners, Mr Senior and Mr Fabian Franco — both Calpean runners who passed away in recent weeks. A minute’s silence was observed before runners made their way to the northern end of Line Wall Road, where the race was set to start.

It was another fine performance from Andrew Gordon, who crossed the line ahead of Richard Blagg in a fast-paced race.

The most excitement came from the chasing group behind, who produced a thrilling sprint finish as they approached the final stretch through Queensway into Campion Park.

Once again, in the women’s category, there was little doubt over the winner, with a confident run from Kim Baglietto securing maximum points as she continues her push for the Queen of the Road title.

