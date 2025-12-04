Government Commends Gibraltar Triathlon Association for Outstanding Junior Development Success

After what has been a significant year for junior triathlon, the Gibraltar Triathlon Association has been praised by Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon for its recent achievements.

The Association this year saw its return to Gibraltar’s roads with an open event in early October, featuring three main races in which both young and old participated. Notably, it was the youngest competitors who drew the most attention, with two age categories — 5–10 years and 11–16 years — showcasing Gibraltar’s up-and-coming triathletes.

This was soon followed by their participation in the Circuito Andaluz de Triatlón de Menores.

Following these successes, Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon stated this past week that the Government is “proud to acknowledge and celebrate the exceptional work carried out by the Gibraltar Triathlon Association in the development of its junior athletes.”

In a media statement issued this past week, the Government highlighted that “last season, which culminated in mid-October, marked a significant milestone for Gibraltar’s emerging triathletes, with three of the juniors achieving top-ten overall finishes (3rd, 7th, and 9th place) in the highly competitive Circuito Andaluz de Triatlón de Menores. The remarkable end-of-season standings of their entire Junior Squad is a testament not only to their dedication and talent, but also to the quality of coaching, support, and development programmes provided by the Association.”

Mr Bruzon congratulated the young athletes for their commitment and discipline, as well as their families for their unwavering support.

“Having supported the local triathletes at the Orkney Island Games, it is really great to see the development of Junior tri-athletes and the sport in general in Gibraltar. Special mention must also be made of the GTA’s coaching team, led by Head Coach Charlie Walker, whose tireless efforts continue to elevate the standard of youth sport in Gibraltar. Charlie, a former member of the National Triathlon Performance Centre Wales, has been covered in the online edition of Welsh Triathlon, where he is praised and commended for his work with junior triathletes in Gibraltar.

“His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar remains committed to supporting grassroots sport and recognises the importance of providing young people with opportunities to excel locally and internationally. The Junior Development Programme of the GTA exemplifies the positive impact that well-structured training and mentorship can have on youth performance and personal growth. I look forward to seeing the continued progress of Gibraltar’s young triathletes and celebrate this outstanding achievement for our sporting community.”