Government launches business video series on treaty changes

The Government of Gibraltar has launched a new series of explanatory videos aimed at helping local businesses prepare for changes that will take effect once the treaty comes into force.

The series is intended to provide practical guidance on key aspects of the new arrangements and has been developed in response to queries from businesses seeking clarity on how the framework will operate in practice.

The first video was published on Monday with further instalments set to cover topics including the taxation of goods, customs processes, product standards, commercial deliveries, transitional arrangements and support measures.

The government said the initiative forms part of its wider engagement with the business community ahead of implementation.

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “These videos are part of our continued commitment to support Gibraltar’s business sector as we prepare for the implementation of the Treaty. We recognise that this is a significant change, and businesses want clear, practical information about what it means for them.”

“We have listened carefully to the questions being raised across different sectors, and this series is designed to address them in a straightforward and accessible way. Furthermore, we fully acknowledge that businesses do not yet have all the information they need, and that is precisely why the Government, and Customs in particular, are working flat out to obtain all outstanding information from our colleagues in Spain and the EU. Our aim is to give businesses the clarity and confidence they need to plan ahead and adapt.”

“This work sits alongside our wider engagement with businesses, reflecting our focus on ensuring that our business community feels supported, informed and ready for the next phase.”