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Wed 22nd Apr, 2026

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Local News

Mayor marks Disability Society’s 60th anniversary with reception

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2026

The Gibraltar Disability Society was honoured by the Mayor of Gibraltar, Nicky Guerrero, at a reception in City Hall marking the organisation’s 60th anniversary.

Those attending watched a video of the numerous events the society has held over the years.

In addition, Mr Guerrero and Debbie Borastero from the Disability Society addressed guests and spoke about the importance of such a charity on the Rock.

Among those attending the event were members of the Care Agency, who later wrote on social media: “We were truly honoured to join the Disability Society in celebrating their 60th anniversary at City Hall.”

“Reaching this milestone reflects six decades of compassion, and support for the community, and it was a privilege for us to be part of such a meaningful celebration.”

“Our heartfelt thanks to our Mayor for the beautiful support and for helping make this occasion so special. Your encouragement and recognition mean a great deal to everyone involved.”

“Congratulations to the Disability Society on 60 remarkable years, we look forward to continuing to work together in support of inclusion, dignity, and care for all.”

Service user and advocate for people with disabilities Matthew Turnock also thanked the Mayor on social media for “hosting us so warmly”.

“It was good to see so many politicians and the big wigs from the Care Agency in attendance,” he wrote.

“I say that respectfully, because showing up matters, but what happens after nights like this matters even more.”

“Systems can always be improved, and together we can make Gibraltar a truly first class place to live.”

“Not just for those who are able and ‘normal’ in the eyes of society, but for those who are more vulnerable too.”

“Because in the end, society is judged by how we treat our most vulnerable.”

The society was founded in 1966 by a small group of parents seeking inclusion for their children at a time when Gibraltar had no disability services, no financial support and no government-funded equipment.

Originally known as the Association for the Parents of Handicapped Children, and later the Society for Handicapped Children, the organisation became the Gibraltar Disability Society in 2014, reflecting changing language and understanding around disability.

The society was founded by Dr Ernest Imossi, a local pathologist and parent of a child with a disability, alongside other parents and volunteers.

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