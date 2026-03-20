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Fri 20th Mar, 2026

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Government publishes environmental legislation ahead of EU Treaty implementation

The Minister of Environment Dr John Cortes. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
20th March 2026

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, has announced the publication of a first tranche of environmental legislation to support the Government’s obligations under the UK-EU Agreement.
Four sets of regulations and five Bills were published this week, with further measures expected in the coming weeks.

The Bills include amendments to existing legislation aimed at strengthening long-term climate objectives and energy efficiency targets, as well as new primary legislation.

Among the new measures is the Nature Restoration Bill, which sets out a framework for the restoration of degraded ecosystems across terrestrial, freshwater, coastal and marine environments.

The Government said the Bill reflects its view that biodiversity protection and climate action are closely linked, and that healthy ecosystems play an important role in maintaining and enhancing natural carbon sinks.

The regulations published cover alternative fuel infrastructure, clean vehicles, ozone-depleting substances and the energy performance of buildings.

Further legislative measures are being developed on renewable energy targets, revised air quality objectives and action to reduce single-use plastics.

Dr Cortes said: “Although this legislation is necessary to meet our international obligations, the Government has always been committed to maintaining environmental standards at least equivalent to those of the European Union. This package of measures is therefore a natural extension of the work already undertaken by my Department through the 25 Year Environment Plan and the Climate Change Strategy."

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