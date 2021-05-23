Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 23rd May, 2021

Governor meets with Childline volunteers and staff

By Chronicle Staff
23rd May 2021

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, recently paid a visit to the Childline office as he wished to “better understand” the work that the charity does in the community.

Following a briefing and presentation from Childline CEO, Caroline Carter, the Governmor met and chatted with staff and volunteers who work on Childline’s Helpline and as Appropriate Adults.

“We were so pleased to have the opportunity to discuss our work and explain in more detail the great contribution made by our Childline volunteers,” said Mrs Carter.

