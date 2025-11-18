Governor’s Meadow marks World STEM Day with hands-on learning activities

Governor’s Meadow Lower Primary School celebrated World STEM Day on Friday November 14, bringing Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics to life through a range of interactive and practical activities.

Pupils took part in STEM challenges exploring concepts such as patterns and shapes, experimentation, engineering design and coding. The activities encouraged curiosity, creativity and problem-solving, while helping pupils develop critical thinking and teamwork skills.

Mathematics Co-ordinator (Ag) Mrs Triay and Science Co-ordinator Mrs Chichon said: “We are delighted to have celebrated World STEM Day at Governor’s Meadow. STEM education is essential in today's world and by making STEM fun and accessible, we are encouraging our pupils to become curious, creative and innovative thinkers, developing essential skills for the future. It has been an unforgettable day filled with learning, laughter and fun.”

