Govt invites expressions of interest for Main Street tourist office

The Government of Gibraltar is inviting expressions of interest for premises on Main Street to house a new tourist information office.

The premises must have direct frontage and visibility onto Main Street, be suitable for visitor enquiries and footfall, and provide space for branding and information displays. The property should also include kitchen and bathroom facilities for staff, comply with health, safety and accessibility standards, and have planning approval in place or obtainable.

Submissions must include the property address and description, approximate size, planning status, a concept layout or sketch, availability timeline, and the proposed rent and lease terms.

Expressions of interest should be submitted by March 10 2026 by email to meect@gibraltar.gov.gi, with “Tourist Information Office Expressions of Interest” in the subject line.