Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

By Chronicle Staff
3rd February 2026

Government services will operate as normal and schools will remain open despite heavy rain and strong winds expected on Wednesday and Thursday, the Gibraltar Government said in an advisory note, adding the situation is being closely monitored should any change be necessary.

“Schools remain open at present, with headteachers advised to take appropriate precautions and keep the situation under review throughout the day,” the advisory note said.

“Parents have been encouraged to exercise their own judgement, remain alert to weather updates and follow any guidance issued by schools directly.”

Government public counters are operating as normal at this time, aside from the Gibraltar Port Authority counter at Windmill Hill, which will be closed.

Members of the public have been encouraged to check with individual services where possible and to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of adverse weather.

The public has also been advised to take extra care when travelling, secure loose items, avoid exposed or flood-prone areas and follow updates from official sources.

The situation is being closely monitored in coordination with Civil Contingencies and relevant agencies.

Should conditions change, the Government will issue further advice as appropriate, the advisory note said.

