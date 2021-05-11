Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 11th May, 2021

Local News

Govt says ID cards up to date after GSD concerns

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2021

The Gibraltar Government has said the are no delays issuing identity cards or health cards to Gibraltarians following a statement from the GSD questioning delays.
The GSD said the delays were concerning and causing stress to members of the public.
“The Government have a duty and obligation to make sure that people can access our health system with relative ease and without having to wait many months for basic documents to be issued,” Shadow Minister for Health Elliott Phillips said.
“The bureaucratic hurdles and administrative delays are barriers to accessing healthcare and whilst we do not have infinite resources, the health of our citizens and the ability to access primary and routine medical examinations must come first always.  Enhanced technology and human resources are the key to making much needed improvements in this most important area. The GSD calls on the Government to set out in detail how it intends to remedy the system without delay.”
But in response the Government said is it wrong to suggest any delays as the issue of red identity cards is fully up to date.
The Government said there is an administrative backlog in the issue of blue cards, which are not issued to Gibraltarians, with officers working hard to bring the processing time from application to issue to six weeks.
“The GHA have no backlog in the issue of health cards which should take under a fortnight,” the Government said.
“The Government is not aware of any other issues, so anyone affected is invited to write directly to the Chief Minister, who is the Minister responsible for Immigration, at cm@gibraltar.gov.gi.”

