Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Govt submits plans to relocate GEA facilities to ex-SES site

Image courtesy of Arc Design

By Eyleen Gomez
8th June 2025

The Gibraltar Government has filed an application with the Town Planner for the relocation of Gibraltar Electricity Authority facilities, including offices and warehouse, to the ex-SES site on Lathbury Road. These current facilities are located at a site known as 4 Dock, which is adjacent to the Rooke site and the Midtown development. A planning...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

UK/EU treaty ‘closer than ever’, Arias-Vasquez says

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Defence review delivers sobering message, for Gibraltar included

Thu 5th Jun, 2025

Local News

Revolut seeks Gibraltar presence with new crypto role

Tue 27th May, 2025

Brexit

In both Houses of the UK Parliament, ‘steadfast support’ for Gibraltar and commitment to treaty ‘as soon as possible’

Sun 8th Jun, 2025

Local News

Govt plans to turn Devil’s Gap Battery into visitor hub and release ‘untapped potential’

Wed 4th Jun, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th June 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Europa Point Café seeks permission to expand amid growing demand

8th June 2025

Features
Gibraltar set for Bloomsday celebration

8th June 2025

Features
Expert on James Joyce visits Gibraltar to advise on Bloomsday

8th June 2025

Local News
Aspire Conference explores green issues from sustainable development to ‘rewilding the human spirit’

6th June 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025