GPL sees Giants beat last years champions

The 2023 Dafabet Gibraltar Premier League season took off this weekend with Calpe Giants coming away with a significant victory against last seasons champions Lathbury Lightning.

The Giants did not have it easy and had to wait for Dylan Taylor and Jamie Riley to take them home with the victory.

Calpe Giants walked away with a 136/5 (17.7 Ov) against Lathbury’s 133/3 (20.0). Best performers were Julian Freyone for Lathbury in the batting and Manaav Nayak also from Lathbury in the bowling.

Jamie Riley was to pick up the man of the match award.

In the second match this weekend The Med Vikings did a double over Harding’s Hurricanes with the first game ending with a first GPL hundred of the season for youngster Louis Bruce, and the second game ending with a scintillating run-chase orchestrated by Robin Petrie.

Louis Bruce and Robin Petrie were to earn themselves Man of the Match awards in the double header.

With the Gibraltar Cricket Premier League now seeing an increased interest after Gibraltar teams qualify for European competitions the organisers have this season ensured they reach new audiences.

Matches of the GPL will be streamed live via their youtube channel providing enthusiasts from across the globe to watch the matches and follow play.

With last years champions already having faced their first defeat the league looks to provide some added excitment as teams gear themselves to challenge for the chance to play in European competitions.