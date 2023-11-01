Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Nov, 2023

GPTA Master Final 2023

By Stephen Ignacio
1st November 2023

GPTA Trusted Novus Bank Master Final 2023 celebrated the finals on Wednesday 25th October 2023.
The top 16 players of each divisions battled it out to become the Master Champions which brought to an end the GPTA TNB Padel Tournament 2023 Season.
GPTA will commence the 2024 Season in March / April 2024.
“The GPTA would like to congratulate all the winners, as well as, all those who rightfully qualified for this Master Final tournament.
“Once again without our sponsors our Season could not have been possible to achieve and therefore we sent out our heart felt gratitude for their support this includes Trusted Novus Bank, u-mee Gib Oil Gibdock Ltd and Eroski Center Gibraltar.
“In addition we would like to thank the Minister for Sports the Hon. Mr Leslie Bruzon for his attendance and support.”

The Master Finals Result Were As Follows:

Women’s Plate Winner:
Pryanthie Cortes/Ellen Garesse

Women’s Plate Runner Up:
Naama Dvir / Caireen Provasoli

Women’s Main Winners:
Sara Furest /Esther Vellez

Women’s Main Runner Up:
Kaira Sene/Susie Edwards

Men’s 3rd Division Plate Winner:
Glenn Zammit/ Jake Haefner

Men’s 3rd Division Plate Runner Up:
Albert Cumbo Jnr/ Aaron Bugeja

Men’s 3rd Main Winners:
Kevin Mañasco / Aleksei Dalmedo

Men’s 3rd Main Runner Up:
Steffan Cardona/ Henry Gerada

Men’s 2nd Division Plate Winners:
Itay Uman / Mike Langer

Men’s 2nd Division Plate Runner Up:
Jared Buhagiar / Aidon Asquez

Men’s 2nd Division Main Winners:
Frank Warwick/Ivan Gomez

Men’s 2nd Division Main Runner Up:
Dustin Horrillo / Dan Lane

Men’s 1st Division Plate Winners:
Leroy Borrell / Joey Sheriff

Men’s 1st Division Plate Runner Up:
Damian Rocca / Ivan Gomez

Men’s 1st Division Main Winners:
James Taylor/Guillermo Perez

Men’s 1st Division Main Runner Up:
Kailan Perez/ Jerry Grace-Ann Aguilera

These results means that the following players are the 2023 race winners and ranked Number 1 in Gibraltar.

Women’s - Susie Edwards is Gib’s first ranked women’s number 1.

3rd Division Men - Kevin Mañasco/Aleksei Dalmedo share the podium as the dynamic duo they have been during all the ranked tournaments.

2nd Division Men - Frank Warwick beats Ivan Gomez by 180 points due to the latter missing out on one tournament.

1st Division Men - James Taylor beats Stefan Cumbo to the race title by a shear 20 points with the latter unable to enter the Master Final Tournament.

Photos courtesy GPTA

