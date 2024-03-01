GPTA TNB Junior Development Program Launch

In collaboration with Trusted Novus Bank, the Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association (GPTA) is excited to announce the inauguration of the GPTA TNB Junior Development Program, set to kick off on Monday, March 4th.

The Junior Program, tailored for budding tennis talents, will commence with limited spots available. However, in response to high demand, additional dates and sessions will be opened accordingly.

Scheduled timings and age groups for the program are as follows:

4-5pm: Ages 6 to 9 years

5-6pm: Ages 10 to 15 years

Interested participants can easily enroll by following these straightforward steps:

Become a Junior Member at www.padel.gi

Locate the desired session on the My Coacha App

Book and complete payment for the term.

In the event of all slots being filled upon registration, individuals are encouraged to join the waiting list, as further classes will be arranged to meet demand.

As an added incentive, both new and existing Junior Members are eligible for a 10% discount on any racket purchased at Sprint Sports.

For more information and to register, visit www.padel.gi and join the GPTA TNB Junior Development Program today!