Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 1st Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

GPTA TNB Junior Development Program Launch

By Stephen Ignacio
1st March 2024

In collaboration with Trusted Novus Bank, the Gibraltar Padel Tennis Association (GPTA) is excited to announce the inauguration of the GPTA TNB Junior Development Program, set to kick off on Monday, March 4th.

The Junior Program, tailored for budding tennis talents, will commence with limited spots available. However, in response to high demand, additional dates and sessions will be opened accordingly.

Scheduled timings and age groups for the program are as follows:

4-5pm: Ages 6 to 9 years
5-6pm: Ages 10 to 15 years
Interested participants can easily enroll by following these straightforward steps:

Become a Junior Member at www.padel.gi
Locate the desired session on the My Coacha App
Book and complete payment for the term.
In the event of all slots being filled upon registration, individuals are encouraged to join the waiting list, as further classes will be arranged to meet demand.

As an added incentive, both new and existing Junior Members are eligible for a 10% discount on any racket purchased at Sprint Sports.

For more information and to register, visit www.padel.gi and join the GPTA TNB Junior Development Program today!

Most Read

Local News

Monica Popham wins Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year

Wed 28th Feb, 2024

Local News

Prosecution case closes in £2m fraud trial

Tue 27th Feb, 2024

Local News

‘No money missing’, says defendant in £2m fraud trial

Thu 29th Feb, 2024

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

Former RBSI manager banked €660,000 in cash deposits, fraud trial hears

Mon 26th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lynx and Europa scoring to claim top spot

1st March 2024

Sports
Justins hits impressive 102 average in Milton Keynes

1st March 2024

Sports
Titans produce upset which sends signal to mens first division

1st March 2024

Sports
Gibraltar Rugby Forward Harry Jones Selected for Prestigious Varsity Matches

1st March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024