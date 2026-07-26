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Sun 26th Jul, 2026

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Sports

Teenagers Maddock and Green finish fourth and fifth in their respective heats in the 100m Freestyle

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By Stephen Ignacio
26th July 2026

Gibraltar's young teenage swimmer Katie Maddock was back in the pool competing on Sunday morning, just twenty-four hours after making her Commonwealth Games debut.
The youngster, who had raced in the women's 100m backstroke heats the previous day, where nerves had held her back, returned to compete in the women's 100m freestyle heats alongside Gibraltar's other teenage talent, Katie Green.
Maddock started in the first heat, with Green competing in the second.
Maddock was drawn against Joanna Chen (PNG), Roxanne Kirarock (PNG), Unilez Takyi (GHA), Sonia Aktar (BAN) and Hayley Wong (BRU).
The 16 fastest swimmers from the nine heats would qualify for the semi-finals, with the remainder eliminated.
Maddock finished fourth in her heat with a time of 1:05.53. She moved up one place after recording a 50m split of 31.40, having been in fifth place at the halfway mark. The youngster overtook Kirarock (PNG) in the closing stages of the race.
Katie Green, who had also competed in the women's 200m freestyle heats the previous day, finishing second in her heat and 32nd overall out of 36 swimmers, was drawn for the 100m freestyle against Kennice Greene (SVG), Olamiday Sam (SLE), Aaliyah Palestrini (SEY), Dorianne Bristol (SEY), Kayleigh Vanterpool (AIA), Elan Daley (BER) and Axela Marita Echessah (RWA).
Green finished fifth in her heat with a time of 1:03.92.
After recording a 50m split of 30.07, she maintained her position, to finish fifth in her heat, which temporarily left her eighth overall, with Maddock in ninth after the completion of the first two heats.
Following the third heat, both swimmers dropped to 15th and 16th place respectively, with their hopes of qualifying for the next round beginning to fade.
Their chances of progressing ended following the completion of the fifth heat.
The two 14-year-old Gibraltar swimmers had nevertheless performed well in their Commonwealth Games debut, with this being just the second race of their campaign.
Katie Green was to finish 57th overall, with Katie Maddock finishing 59th overall from a field of 64 swimmers who had competed.
Katie Green’s time was 2.63 seconds outside the Gibraltar national record achieved by Christina Linares at the Gold Coast Games. A gap that is within reach given her age and the progress she is expected to make as she continues to develop.
With both swimmers later suggesting they would be working on their dive and underwater work, they could both be potential national record breakers. At just 14 years of age the future looks bright for both swimmers.

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