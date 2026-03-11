GRGA Gymnasts shine at Spanish competitions

Gymnasts from the Gibraltar Rhythmic Gymnastics Association (GRGA) returned to international competition this past weekend, proudly representing Gibraltar in Spain. These competitions offer valuable experience, allowing athletes to test their routines against regional clubs and continue building confidence and skill.

The team kicked off the weekend in Los Barrios with a series of strong performances, winning multiple medals.

Saturday’s Los Barrios results:

Sienna Mena – Junior Hoop: 1st place

Alevin Diamonds: 2nd place (Thea-Mae Riley, Sophie-May Tart, Sofia Gallager, Fiona Chiappe Monton, Lara Banbury)

Alevin Rubies: 3rd place (Khloe Vinent, Sophia Pitaluga, Iris Willington, Eva Sanguinetti, Valentina Garcia Gatt)

Benjamin Group: 4th place (Grace Latin, Kaitlyn Borg, Rosie Banbury, Stella Wigdow, Poppy Willington)

Prajna Dahl also participated with a special exhibition performance.

On Sunday, the team also travelled to Torremolinos for a second day of competition. While they did not secure podium finishes, the gymnasts delivered confident routines and represented Gibraltar with pride, earning praise from coaches and supporters.

Sunday participants:

Benjamin Group: (Grace Latin, Kaitlyn Borg, Rosie Banbury, Stella Wigdow, Poppy Willington)

Alevin Diamonds: (Thea-Mae Riley, Sophie-May Tart, Sofia Gallager, Fiona Chiappe Monton, Lara Banbury)

Alevin Rubies: (Khloe Vinent, Sophia Pitaluga, Iris Willington, Eva Sanguinetti, Valentina Garcia Gatt)



Individuals:

Layla El Ouazani – Infantil Hoop

Grace Fierro – Infantil Hoop

Aniela Prudenzcia – Junior Ball

“Their participation highlights the continued growth of rhythmic gymnastics in Gibraltar and reflects the dedication of both the gymnasts and their coaches who work tirelessly behind the scenes.”

“The GRGA is extremely proud of all the gymnasts and their achievements over the weekend.”

“The association would also like to thank this weekend’s coaches: Linzi Moffatt, Nyah Galia, Thea Cawthorn and Lara Goulding for the dedication and time they invest in supporting and developing these athletes.”

The GRGA also thanked all the families and friends whose continued encouragement and support make these opportunities possible.

Images courtesy GRGA