Tue 25th Nov, 2025

Growth, climate, security and governance on agenda as UK meets Overseas Territories in London

Photo vua FCDO

By Chronicle Staff
25th November 2025

Leaders and representatives from the UK Overseas Territories, including Gibraltar, are in London this week for the annual Joint Ministerial Council, where the UK government will restate its commitment to defending their sovereignty, security and right of self-determination.

The Minister for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories, Stephen Doughty, is hosting the talks, which will focus on shared priorities including economic growth, environmental protection, territorial security and good governance over the next three days at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

“The Overseas Territories are an invaluable part of the British family – these are dynamic communities contributing to our shared prosperity and security and important custodians of our oceans and ecosystems, to name but a few of their many great merits,” Mr Doughty said in a statement.

“Delivering on the issues that matter to our Overseas Territories - including security, climate change, and growth – is a priority for this government, as well as continuing our work together to maintain good governance and transparency.”

The UK government said the Overseas Territories are “a highly valued and productive” part of the British family, overseeing 94% of Britain’s unique species, generating bilateral trade worth £17bn and sending more athletes per capita to the Commonwealth Games than larger countries with populations in the millions.

Mr Doughty, who has visited several OTs in recent months, will use the JMC to set priorities for the year ahead with elected leaders and representatives from 13 inhabited Overseas Territories and to hear their views on how best to deepen the partnership.

He will also underline what the UK describes as its “steadfast commitment” to defending the Overseas Territories, their sovereignty and their rights, including to self-determination, under the theme for this year’s council, “Protect, Grow, Sustain – Together”.

Delegates will attend meetings in London over three days, with discussions involving ministers and officials from across the UK government.

Participants in the council include Anguilla, Ascension, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Gibraltar, Montserrat, Pitcairn, the Sovereign Base Areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia, St Helena, Tristan da Cunha and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

