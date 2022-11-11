Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

GSD poses questions on Coaling Island project

By Chronicle Staff
11th November 2022

The GSD has raised a number of questions about a planning application for temporary housing on Coaling Island.

The GSD said the “badly drafted” application refers to a ‘temporary housing building’ to ‘temporarily’ re-house the ‘populations from neighbourhoods subject to alteration and demolition foreseen in urban remodelling to be carried out and which will result in the need for housing units’.

It further refers to a scheme which is also separately described as a ‘Temporary Housing Scheme’ which will ‘probably’ be ‘re-integrated’ on the Victoria Keys project.

The application cites the client as ‘CIMC’, which the GSD understands refers to China International Marine Containers and ‘GBIC’, which has been described by Sir Joe Bossano as the joint venture company he has created with Chinese investors.

“The application has, very oddly for this government, not been pre-announced with the usual fanfare and only been disclosed as part of the planning process,” the GSD said in a statement.

“It is slim on detail and has all the hallmarks of producing a cheap, ‘shanty-townesque’ construction.”

“Many will remember the USOC ‘temporary’ housing built by the Bossano administration which overstayed its welcome by becoming a permanent eye-sore until eventually demolished.”

The GSD asked the following questions:

• who is being decanted there – is the proposed new housing being earmarked for cross-frontier workers in the case of a no-deal, as some are suggesting?

• what properties are being demolished?

• what is being built on the demolished areas by whom and on what commercial terms?

• what plans does the government have to build further developments using Chinese containers? (v) where are the current occupiers of the site going to be moved to?

• what is the Temporary Housing Scheme referred to in the statement?

• what planning and aesthetics considerations have been taken account of for what looks like an unattractive building which will also be very close to a site which the government has earmarked for highend residential living?

“Many are bewildered as to where this project has come from and what its purpose is. The whole thing has the air of being disjointed and rushed,” said Damon Bossino, the shadow Minister for Housing and Planning.

“We urge the Government to provide clear and transparent replies to the questions raised.”

Most Read

Local News

MoD apologises for early-morning gunfire and bagpipes

Thu 10th Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Spain urges Commission to ‘intensify’ treaty talks

Thu 10th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Amid mounting unease over treaty prospects, negotiators resume talks in Brussels

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Local News

Plans filed for temporary accommodation on Coaling Island

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Disability Society donates £25,000 to PossAbilities

11th November 2022

Local News
PJI Foundation’s five-a-side tournament raises £2,050 for GBC Open Day

11th November 2022

Local News
Military exercise on Saturday

11th November 2022

Local News
Draft legislation creates new powers to tackle domestic abuse

10th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022