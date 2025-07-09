GSD questions value for money in Government’s move to private rental offices

The GSD has criticised the Government’s policy of relocating departments to privately-owned properties, questioning the financial sense of the approach and the burden placed on taxpayers.

The remarks follow the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo’s inauguration of the new Immigration and Home Affairs Department offices at Leanse Place, a move the GSD described as lacking value for money. The department was previously housed at Secretary’s Lane, a property owned by the Government.

According to the GSD, the new lease will see the taxpayer pay an annual rental fee of £214,680 over nine years, amounting to nearly £2 million. The party also noted that the lease was signed over two years ago, raising concerns that rental payments may have been made before the property was occupied.

Additional costs for refurbishment and relocation are also expected to fall on the taxpayer.

The GSD highlighted that this move is part of a wider trend, pointing to the relocation of other departments into private properties, including offices at 80A Queensway, where the annual rent is said to exceed £1 million.

Opposition Minister Damon Bossino said: “The Chief Minister may wax lyrical about the better quality of the new premises but he totally fails to address the bad bargains he is entering into for the taxpayer in the process.”