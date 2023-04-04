Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Apr, 2023

GSD says promenade project bites into Eastern beach

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2023

The GSD on Monday said the Eastern beach promenade project will result in a significant loss of much needed beach space, as it raised concerns over the development.

The GSD said many people were coming to the same conclusion now that the works were in progress and more people were accessing the beach as the weather improves.

In a statement, the GSD asked the Government for clarity on its plans for the area and how it will mitigate the impact on beachgoers during the bathing season.

“The immediate problem is the significant loss of beach area which the works will result in and which are expected to be paused and then completed after the close of the bathing season,” the GSD said.

“The GSD asks the Government to clarify what it expects to do during the intervening period when the area will be a work in progress construction site.”

“Many are also concerned because the stores, which will be situated on the actual beach itself will not be able to resist bad weather and storms when they hit in winter.”

“It is further not clear to the GSD what demand there is for this project with this particular design especially when it entails such a significant loss of beach space which is so sought after in what is already a limited leisure area at the best of times during the summer peak season.”

Damon Bossino, the GSD’s spokesman for town planning, said: “It will be recalled that this project is being sponsored under the National Economic Plan so it is therefore financed by the Savings Bank yet it is questionable how it makes commercial sense.”

“There is also lack of clarity as to how the process of allocation of the stores will be done.”

“The Government is asked to provide a full explanation on these legitimate questions which are being raised.”

