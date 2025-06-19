GTB participates in 66th MedCruise General Assembly in Cartagena

The Gibraltar Tourist Board participated in the 66th MedCruise General Assembly held in Cartagena, Spain, from June 10 to 13.

The event brought together key stakeholders from across the global cruise industry. During the four-day assembly, the Gibraltar Tourist Board engaged in one-to-one meetings, workshops and networking events aimed at strengthening relationships with cruise operators and promoting Gibraltar’s cruise tourism offerings.

Discussions covered destination development, itinerary planning and sustainable tourism initiatives.

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, said: “Gibraltar’s continued presence at important industry gatherings such as the MedCruise General Assembly is a vital part of our strategy to enhance our visibility within the cruise sector.”

“We remain committed to developing strong partnerships with cruise operators and showcasing Gibraltar as a distinctive, high-quality destination.”

“Our participation reflects our broader goals of sustainable tourism growth and economic diversification through the cruise industry.”