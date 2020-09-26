Guernsey Island Games 2021 postponed
The Island games for 2021 which were due to be hosted in Guernsey have become the latest major event to have been postponed due to the present Covid-19 emergency crisis. The decision was taken today during a a virtual AGM held by The International lsland Games Association this Saturday 26 September. In a press statement...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here