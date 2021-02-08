GVA President participated in first virtual volleyball World Congress
Gibraltar Volleyball Association (GVA) President Emma Labrador participated in the first virtual FIVB World Congress describing through her social media as “An inspiring and motivating FIVB World Congress.” Gibraltar Volleyball Association (GVA) President Emma Labrador joined the CEV Board of Administration and Executive Committee following the XLI CEV General Assembly held in Vienna in October...
