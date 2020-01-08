Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Jan, 2020

Gymnasts selected for GBR squads

By Chronicle Staff
4th January 2020

The GGA would like to congratulate Lili Murphy and the Gibraltar Espoir Group (Sienna Zarb, Jasmine Vaughan, Faith Guilliano, Isabel Hillman, Alyse Lombard-Leiria) for being selected for the GBR National Squad.

Lili has qualified as an individual after having competed against 100 gymnasts, and Gibraltar Espoir have qualified as a group. These gymnasts were closely observed during the last open competition in November in UK and also went for apparatus handling and ballet testing.

These gymnasts have a tough year ahead in which they will have to attend four national training camps with the GB National Coach at Lilleshall National Training Centre.

We are very proud of having Gibraltar for another year be in the GBR Squad. This training is also very beneficial to the whole association and Gibraltar as coaches and Gymnasts are learning techniques that are being taught throughout the club.

