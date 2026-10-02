Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 2nd Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Hazel puts her best paw forward to win dog dancing title

Photo courtesy of Bettina Szabo

By Eyleen Gomez
2nd October 2026

A Gibraltar resident and her Australian Shepherd, Hazel, won their category at a dog dancing competition in Donzdorf, Germany, on Sunday.

Bettina Szabo, a local dog dancing instructor and dog photographer who runs Dancing Paws Gibraltar, competed with two-year-old Hazel after training her since she was four months old.

Hazel, who Ms Szabo described as “essentially my shadow and is happiest when she is right by my side. She is a very cuddly, yet funny dog”, is trained almost every day, although the pair rarely practice their complete routine in one go.

“Instead, we practice blocks of several tricks linked together almost every day,” she told the Chronicle.

“She gets her daily food during these training sessions.”

“If we are practicing harder tasks or working in highly stimulating environments, I offer higher-value treats like cheese, roast meat, or sausages.”

“Hazel is very food-motivated, which makes training her quite easy.”

Their competition routine tells a light-hearted story centered on an attempt to give Hazel a bath.

“Our routine is very dear to me, and I think almost any dog owner can relate to it,” she said.

“It goes like this: I have just taken a bath when I notice a terrible smell. It turns out my dog is the stinky one.”

“I desperately want to give her a bath, but she wants absolutely nothing to do with it.”

“By the end of the routine, the dog isn't wet at all, but I end up falling into the bathtub, and she remains dirty.”

Most Read

Local News

Spain introduces new safety rules for cyclists, motorcyclists and drivers from today

Thu 1st Oct, 2026

Local News

Jailed child sex offender stripped of MBE 

Thu 1st Oct, 2026

Local News

Twenty new rental flats at Knights Court welcome first tenants

Tue 29th Sep, 2026

Local News

Years after the pandemic, Covid surges but no hospitalisations 

Fri 2nd Oct, 2026

Local News

Bayside construction site fire extinguished, no injuries reported

Wed 23rd Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Transaction tax raises £7.9m since July 15, Parliament told

2nd October 2026

Local News
Opposition presses Govt on Rooke acquisition, but no financing details ‘until ink is dry’ 

2nd October 2026

Local News
Runway to close for international car event on Saturday

2nd October 2026

Local News
GCS seeks memorabilia for 70th Gibraltar International Drama Festival exhibition

2nd October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026