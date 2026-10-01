Christmas Festival of Lights set for November 20
Gibraltar’s Christmas Festival of Lights will take place on November 20, Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced.
The event, organised by GCS on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will mark the start of the festive season with an evening of Christmas entertainment and activities for families.
Further details about the programme will be announced in due course.
For more information, contact Gibraltar Cultural Services at info@culture.gov.gi or on 200 67236