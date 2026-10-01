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Thu 1st Oct, 2026

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Local News

Christmas Festival of Lights set for November 20

2024's Christmas Fesitval of Lights. Archive photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2026

Gibraltar’s Christmas Festival of Lights will take place on November 20, Gibraltar Cultural Services has announced.

The event, organised by GCS on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will mark the start of the festive season with an evening of Christmas entertainment and activities for families.

Further details about the programme will be announced in due course.

For more information, contact Gibraltar Cultural Services at info@culture.gov.gi or on 200 67236

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The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


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