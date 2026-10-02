Picardo and Sir Peter to discuss Gibraltar’s future at GibLink London 

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo and former Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana will discuss Gibraltar’s future at GibLink London on October 20, as the business event series moves to the capital following its first UK gathering in Manchester.

The Government of Gibraltar confirmed the London programme on Thursday, with discussions on maritime business and property investment alongside a keynote speech by the Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez.

The event will take place at the OXO Tower from 5.30pm to 9pm.

Mr Picardo and Sir Peter will discuss where Gibraltar goes next in a session hosted by Gibtelecom.

Clive Golt, who served as Media Director to both men during their time as Chief Minister, will lead the discussion.

The evening will open with Molly McElwee, a sports writer at The Times, in conversation with Simon Gillett, founder and Group Chief Executive of Balaena, about building a global maritime group from Gibraltar. Hassans will host the session.

Albert Isola, Senior Partner at Isolas, will then speak with Louis Montegriffo, Managing Director of BMI Group, about the next phase of property investment in Gibraltar, in a session hosted by Callaghans.

A break, hosted by Blands, will precede Mrs Arias-Vasquez’s keynote speech, with networking, drinks and canapés closing the evening.

The programme follows GibLink Manchester, held earlier this week at The Dome on the rooftop of the ABC Building.

The Manchester gathering brought together entrepreneurs, investors, professionals and business journalists from the city and the wider North West.

“Manchester showed us exactly what this series is capable of with real interest and a genuine appetite to know more about what Gibraltar can offer,” Mrs Arias-Vasquez said.

“What struck me most was how every speaker on that panel had a genuine business link between Gibraltar and the North.”

“That's exactly what GibLink is there to inspire, more of those connections across every sector.”

Mrs Arias-Vasquez also attended the Labour Party conference, where she met the Prime Minister and briefed him on the Government’s efforts to build on its long-standing links with Manchester and the North.

“I was pleased to share our efforts with the Prime Minister at Conference, and I'm looking forward to building on it further as we bring GibLink to London,” she said.

Anyone wishing to attend the London event can approach one of the sponsors, which hold guest-list allocations, or register their interest at www.giblink.gi