Heart Attack vs. Cardiac Arrest: Understanding the Difference Could Save a Life

February is Heart Month, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association is raising awareness of heart issues and this article, which starts the month-long campaign, talks about understanding the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

By Jon Santos

The terms heart attack and cardiac arrest are often used interchangeably in everyday conversation. While both are serious medical emergencies involving the heart, they are not the same thing. Understanding the difference between the two, in simple terms, can help people recognize warning signs and respond appropriately in a crisis.

A heart attack happens when blood flow to a part of the heart muscle is blocked. This blockage is usually caused by a buildup of fat, cholesterol, and other substances that form a clot in one of the heart’s blood vessels. The heart is still beating during a heart attack, but it is being starved of oxygen. If blood flow is not restored quickly, the affected part of the heart muscle can be damaged or die.

Common symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain or discomfort, pressure or tightness in the chest, pain spreading to the arm, neck, jaw, or back, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, and dizziness. These symptoms may develop gradually or come on suddenly. Importantly, not all heart attacks look the same, some people, especially women, older adults, and people with diabetes, may experience milder or unusual symptoms.

A cardiac arrest, on the other hand, is an electrical problem. It occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating effectively due to a disturbance in its electrical system. When this happens, the heart cannot pump blood to the brain, lungs, and rest of the body. Within seconds, the person collapses, becomes unresponsive, and stops breathing normally.

Cardiac arrest is immediate and life-threatening. Without quick action, such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), death can occur within minutes. Unlike a heart attack, cardiac arrest usually comes without warning. The person does not remain conscious long enough to describe symptoms.

One key point that often causes confusion is that a heart attack can lead to cardiac arrest, but they are not the same event. A heart attack is a circulation problem; cardiac arrest is an electrical problem. During a heart attack, a person is usually awake and breathing. During cardiac arrest, the person collapses and has no pulse.

The responses to these emergencies are also different. If someone is having a heart attack, calling emergency services immediately is critical, and the person should be kept calm and still until help arrives. If someone suffers a cardiac arrest, emergency services should be called right away, and CPR should begin immediately while someone retrieves an AED, if available.

In summary, both heart attacks and cardiac arrests are medical emergencies, but they differ in cause, symptoms, and treatment. Knowing the difference can help people act quickly and correctly, actions that can truly make the difference between life and death.