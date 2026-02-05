Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Feb, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Heart Attack vs. Cardiac Arrest: Understanding the Difference Could Save a Life

Photo; PR Newswire

By Guest Contributor
5th February 2026

February is Heart Month, the Gibraltar Cardiac Association is raising awareness of heart issues and this article, which starts the month-long campaign, talks about understanding the difference between a heart attack and cardiac arrest.

By Jon Santos

The terms heart attack and cardiac arrest are often used interchangeably in everyday conversation. While both are serious medical emergencies involving the heart, they are not the same thing. Understanding the difference between the two, in simple terms, can help people recognize warning signs and respond appropriately in a crisis.

A heart attack happens when blood flow to a part of the heart muscle is blocked. This blockage is usually caused by a buildup of fat, cholesterol, and other substances that form a clot in one of the heart’s blood vessels. The heart is still beating during a heart attack, but it is being starved of oxygen. If blood flow is not restored quickly, the affected part of the heart muscle can be damaged or die.

Common symptoms of a heart attack include chest pain or discomfort, pressure or tightness in the chest, pain spreading to the arm, neck, jaw, or back, shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, and dizziness. These symptoms may develop gradually or come on suddenly. Importantly, not all heart attacks look the same, some people, especially women, older adults, and people with diabetes, may experience milder or unusual symptoms.

A cardiac arrest, on the other hand, is an electrical problem. It occurs when the heart suddenly stops beating effectively due to a disturbance in its electrical system. When this happens, the heart cannot pump blood to the brain, lungs, and rest of the body. Within seconds, the person collapses, becomes unresponsive, and stops breathing normally.

Cardiac arrest is immediate and life-threatening. Without quick action, such as cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED), death can occur within minutes. Unlike a heart attack, cardiac arrest usually comes without warning. The person does not remain conscious long enough to describe symptoms.

One key point that often causes confusion is that a heart attack can lead to cardiac arrest, but they are not the same event. A heart attack is a circulation problem; cardiac arrest is an electrical problem. During a heart attack, a person is usually awake and breathing. During cardiac arrest, the person collapses and has no pulse.

The responses to these emergencies are also different. If someone is having a heart attack, calling emergency services immediately is critical, and the person should be kept calm and still until help arrives. If someone suffers a cardiac arrest, emergency services should be called right away, and CPR should begin immediately while someone retrieves an AED, if available.
In summary, both heart attacks and cardiac arrests are medical emergencies, but they differ in cause, symptoms, and treatment. Knowing the difference can help people act quickly and correctly, actions that can truly make the difference between life and death.

Most Read

Local News

Around 12.5% of new cancer cases diagnosed at stage four

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Govt monitoring weather as services and schools stay open ‘at present’

Tue 3rd Feb, 2026

Local News

Campo on red alert amid flooding fears, no major incidents overnight in Gib

Wed 4th Feb, 2026

Local News

Stormy week ahead as fresh gales and heavy rain forecast 

Mon 2nd Feb, 2026

Local News

Weather warning issued for heavy rain and severe gale force winds

Mon 26th Jan, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th February 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Review The Glittering Canvas: Jewellery in Portraits 1750–1850

5th February 2026

Features
Javier Perianes piano recital postponed due to weather

5th February 2026

Features
Tickets on sale for 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival 2026

4th February 2026

Features
Speakers take stage at Gib Talks PART 2

4th February 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026