Heritage Summer Camp uses arts and crafts to explore local landmarks

By Neve Clinton

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust held its Summer Camp at the Witham’s Cemetery Cottage last week, offering 6 to 10-year-olds an opportunity to explore the Rock’s rich history through hands-on activities and craft workshops.

The sessions were led by volunteer Elizabeth Farrell, who said the summer camp aims to foster an interest in Gibraltar’s heritage for young people, as well as knowledge and awareness of local landmarks and their historical significance.

She highlighted that, throughout the week, she has been “giving them a taste of the history of Gibraltar and how important it is to know about it and preserve it”.

She explained that this cottage, attached to Witham's Cemetery, has been refurbished and will soon become an interpretation centre, including an exhibition room and information centre for tourists.

She added: “Because it’s got such a lovely patio, this was the perfect place to hold the class”.

Throughout the week, the informative and creative sessions focused on different areas of Gibraltar’s history.

During the week, the children learnt about Gorham’s Cave and the Neanderthals who used to inhabit it, and then made their own Neanderthal-inspired ‘cave art’ and pottery.

They studied the Trinity Lighthouse at Europa Point, and made their own replicas out of plastic and polysterene cups, with working lights for the beacon.

They were taught the history of the Moorish Castle, with Ms Farrell surprised to find that the majority of children attending had never been inside it, and then constructed their own cardboard castles, with working drawbridges and papier mâché foliage.

They learnt about the Battle of Trafalgar and Lord Nelson on Thursday, and made their own admiral’s hats, adorned with coloured cellophane decorations, as well as catapults made out of wooden spoons, corks and elastic bands.

The week concluded with a papier mâché activity, making their own 3D maps of the Rock of Gibraltar, plotting local landmarks in relief, such as the Moorish Castle, the Cable Car and the Lighthouse.

Lucia Sene, age 9, said on Thursday, “today we have made soldier hats that they used to wear on the ships”, adding that it was challenging as “gluing all the hats, the stuff was really sticky and it was quite hard”.

She highlighted that her favourite activity of the week was “making the Moorish Castle”.

10-year-old Isla Mercieca, told the Chronicle she had learnt “about the soldiers and what happened to Nelson, and about the Lighthouse and how it was made”, adding that the highlight for her was making her own replica of the Lighthouse.

Emmy Watson, age 10, said “we’ve learnt all about Trafalgar and how they did the battle out in the sea”, adding that her favourite part of the camp has been “spending time with my brother, and making the castle together”.

She added that for her 3D map of the Rock, she was hoping to add her house, the Cable Car and a monkey.

9-year-old Eva Vallejo, explained “for me, it was interesting, for the Neanderthals we had to make these pots, and it was really hard to make them because we had these tools, and somehow I made it really smooth, but then when I brought it home and I dried it, there was a crack in the middle”.

She added that she had attended with her cousins and, overall, it has been a very positive learning experience for her, one she hoped to share with others.

“It’s hard sometimes, but most of the time it’s actually, like when you have help and everything, not that hard [and] it’s actually quite fun”.