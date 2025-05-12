Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 12th May, 2025

Heritage Week celebrated with great success

By Chronicle Staff
12th May 2025

Heritage Week, organised by the Ministry of Culture, the Ministry of Tourism, and the Gibraltar Heritage Trust, was a resounding success, engaging the community through a rich and varied programme of events.

The week opened with school tours of the newly installed Main Street bollards, coordinated by Gibraltar Cultural Services. Through the work of artist Kyranne Lia, schoolchildren learned about key moments in Gibraltar’s history, vividly depicted in this public art campaign.

A major highlight was the commemorative ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, held at the Tower of Homage. The ceremony honoured the sacrifices made during World War II and featured the lighting of the Beacon Brazier, symbolising the enduring "light of peace."

Gibraltar also welcomed the Victorian Association, a UK-based collective of historical re-enactment societies, who joined the Gibraltar Re-enactment Association and the Gibraltar Bands and Drums Association for a series of displays along Main Street. Performances at the 100 Ton Gun and John Mackintosh Square added musical and theatrical flair to the celebrations. Students from GAMPA and JF Dance further enriched the week with moving performances interpreting the story of the Evacuation and other key historical events.

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust contributed with a series of guided tours exploring Gibraltar’s diverse historical sites, an artefact display, extended WWII Tunnels tours, and the annual painting competition, themed this year around Witham’s Cemetery.

The Minister for Culture and Tourism, Christian Santos, said: "Heritage Week was a powerful celebration of Gibraltar’s rich and diverse history, and I am proud of how our community came together to honour our past.”

“From the creative school tours and poignant VE Day commemoration to the vibrant re-enactments and artistic tributes, this week truly showcased our shared cultural identity. I thank all our partners and participants for their dedication and passion in making this a resounding success."

